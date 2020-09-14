THE consecrations of two new bishops will be live streamed from York Minster.

On Monday morning (September 21) the Revd Canon Sophie Jelley, former Director of Mission, Discipleship and Ministry in the Diocese of Durham and Canon Missioner at Durham Cathedral, will be consecrated as Bishop of Doncaster in the Diocese of Sheffield. Sophie will be consecrated by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, assisted by the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler and the Bishop of Sheffield, Pete Wilcox.

In the afternoon, the Revd Dr Andrew Emerton, former Dean of St Mellitus College, will be consecrated as Bishop of Sherwood in the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham. Andrew will be consecrated by the Bishop of Durham, assisted by the Bishop of London, Sarah Mullally and the Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, Paul Williams. The Archbishop of York will preside at both services.

The services will be held under careful guidelines because of the Coronavirus pandemic with strict limits on the numbers attending.

Both services will be live-streamed making it possible for friends, family and members of the worldwide Christian Union to experience the occasions in real time.

Sophie said: “Since the delayed consecration in March, I have been greatly blessed to join in the work in the Diocese of Sheffield as Bishop Designate of Doncaster and to meet many people from across the area. It will be a joy to be consecrated by Archbishop Stephen in his new role in the Northern Province. This is a great time to be serving in the North and I am excited to see how God shapes his church for the future as we respond to the challenge of coronavirus and help those in our communities to know that they are loved and valued by God.”

Andy said: “It has been a joy for me to begin to be involved with mission and ministry across the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham since being licensed as the Bishop of Sherwood designate in July. I am very much looking forward to being consecrated by Bishop Paul in the service at York Minster and to serve under Archbishop Stephen in the Northern Province.

"At this time of huge challenge for so many across the country it is a privilege to be called to share the love of Christ and the good news of the Gospel with all.”

The livestream for Sophie’s Consecration service will be available from 11am until 12.30pm on York Minster’s website at www.YorkMinster.org/Whats-On while Andy’s consecration service will be available from 2.30 until 4pm on the same channel.