Selby College has announced the relaunch of its Adult Hub for the new academic year, providing local learners with the opportunity to upskill and improve their career prospects with bespoke support.

Sarah Jarvis, Adult Skills Coordinator, said: “For many, lockdown was a time for reflection or in some cases, a time of uncertainty. Some may have been left unemployed or are confused and unsure about which direction to take. In this time of change, we want to support those in the community who want to seize the opportunities available to them and that is what our Adult Hub is here to do. We would encourage anyone looking to upskill or who are considering a change in career path to apply”.