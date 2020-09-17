Selby College has announced the relaunch of its Adult Hub for the new academic year, providing local learners with the opportunity to upskill and improve their career prospects with bespoke support.
Sarah Jarvis, Adult Skills Coordinator, said: “For many, lockdown was a time for reflection or in some cases, a time of uncertainty. Some may have been left unemployed or are confused and unsure about which direction to take. In this time of change, we want to support those in the community who want to seize the opportunities available to them and that is what our Adult Hub is here to do. We would encourage anyone looking to upskill or who are considering a change in career path to apply”.
This comes following the addition of two brand-new programmes for this year which will support learners to develop the skills required to succeed in the workplace, tailored to reflect individual needs and offered in a variety of delivery modes.
Opportunity Escalator
This programme provides adult learners with a course which is individually structured to their needs and aspirations with a range of pathways:
- Career Developer
- Potential Leader (for those hoping to progress to leadership roles)
- Self-Starter (for those looking to launch their own business)
- Community Leader
For more information, visit: selby.ac.uk/courses/opportunity-escalator
Digital Skills
This programme will help learners build a range of IT skills in response to the continual advancement in technology including:
- Working with digital devices
- Solving basic technical issues
- Safe viewing and sharing digital content
- Creating, editing and storing digital media
For more information, visit: selby.ac.uk/courses/essential-digital-skills
Paul Cliff, Assistant Director of Business Development, added: “Given the current climate, there has never been a better time to return to education or invest in upskilling your workforce. Our range of adult courses enable individuals to build on their skillset and gain qualifications aligned with their career goals or the aspirations of their employer. This will help to not only support individuals’ growth but will contribute to and help to rebuild tomorrow’s workforce and economy following the pandemic”.
Many of Selby College’s adult programmes are free for the majority of learners and 18-24-year olds can even enrol onto the College’s full-time A Level and vocational programmes for free.
Courses for adults at Selby College
The full range of adult learning courses on offer can be found in Selby College’s brand new Adult Guide
