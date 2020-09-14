A FORMER Italian restaurant in York is to be transformed into a tearoom, cocktail bar and restaurant offering 'live music and party vibes in the evening'.

Tokyo Industries which ran Fibbers until it closed in January has announced a new venture in York, having taken over the former Carluccio’s in St Helen’s Square.

The Carluccio’s chain was bought by Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner owner Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) in a rescue deal earlier this year, saving 30 of its restaurants - but not the two York eateries.



Stephanie Powell, of Tokyo Industries, announced the news on Facebook, saying the new venue was expected to be launched in November.

The move will create new jobs in York, with a range of positions on offer including front of house, bar, kitchen and sales staff, with management positions 'available immediately'.

Stephanie said specialist roles included chocolatiers, pastry chef/bakers, and cocktail trained mixologists.

In a social media post, Stephanie wrote: "I am excited to announce that Tokyo Industries are coming to York. We have taken on the old Terrys chocolate orange/Carluccio site and are looking at opening a venue comprising of an instagrammable tea room with delicious cakes, a cracking cocktail bar, a quality restaurant offering, and a speak easy with live music,DJs and party vibes in the evening."

She added: "This is a very exciting project and there is nothing more fun than being part of a new opening,creating food and drink menus and shaping a new concept. This is your opportunity to have your ideas heard and put your mark on this new venture."

Interviews are expected to be held over the coming weeks, with extensive two week training provided and competitive rates of pay and company benefits with Tokyo Industries.

The company is looking for people with 'bags of personality and passion' to join the team, with high standards of service and pride in your craft.

Anyone interested should send their CV to stephanie@blvdmanchester.com explaining why you would like to join the team.

Tokyo Industries has been involved with venues in York for several years, including Stein Bierkeller and most notably Fibbers - a grassroots live music venues, hosting bands such as Nirvana to Shed7 until it closed in January.

It is involved with venues in other cities such as Newcastle, Manchester, Lincoln and Leeds.