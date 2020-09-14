A NEW salon in North Yorkshire is keeping customer safety a priority as it reopens after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Secrets Salon, located in the village of Barlby, opened its doors to the public in July.
Anna Hudson, owner of the salon, said: “Our amazing salon is unlike any other, it also has a spa feel too it.
“Our highly skilled, creative and educated team are proudly recognised for being the ultimate professionals.
“We have had a number of customers so far through our social media pages, but we want to expand further.”
The salon have strict Covid guidelines in place, including all staff must wear personal protective equipment. Customers are also required to wear a face covering and there is a one-way system in place.
Anna went on to say: “We have a strong focus on our clients overall experience and pay attention to the finer details. Along with this we focus on professionalism and dedication to our guests’ health and wellbeing.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment