THE coronavirus “rule of six” has come into force in York and North Yorkshire, meaning any social gatherings of more than six people will break the law.

People across England face fines of up to £3,200 if they do not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoor settings and follows a rapid increase in the number of daily positive cases.

Regulations enabling the enforcement of the rule were published late on last night, around 30 minutes before they came into effect.

More than 3,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the UK for the third day in a row on Sunday with 17 in York, and the first time since May that cases were above 3,000 on three consecutive days.

In North Yorkshire chief inspector Charlotte Bloxham said the force will only fine as a last resort.

The new law comes amid concerns about an increase in cases in care homes and growing criticism of the NHS Test and Trace system.

Aside from limited exemptions including work and education, police will be able to disperse gatherings of more than six people and issue fines ranging from £100 to £3,200.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s response to coronavirus, said officers will be deployed in every borough to patrol public spaces and respond swiftly to incidents where groups gather in large numbers.

“Where people just won’t listen, and are putting everyone at risk, we absolutely will take enforcement action,” he said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the recent rise in cases “makes it clear that more needs to be done to stop the spread of this disease”.