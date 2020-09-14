CONGESTION in York and other cities is caused - and air pollution is made worse - not by cycleways, but by too many motor vehicles.
Registered vehicles on UK roads rose from 20 million in 1991 to 27 million in 2007, to 37 million in 2016, to 38.3 million in 2020.
Not only has the number of cars doubled, but they're taking up more space.
A new mini is 1.8m wide, an original mini is 1.24m wide, this is common across all manufacturers.
Add the popularity of urban SUVs and last year’s (pre-pandemic) record of 3.9 million commercial vans on the road in Britain, the highest number at any time in the last 25 years, we can clearly see the need for a systematic change in travel behaviour.
It is time for a transport revolution, not an evolution!
Lars Kramm,
Manor Heath,
Copmanthorpe
