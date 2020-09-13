HEALTH officials have revealed the areas of York where coronavirus cases have been confirmed recently.
According to a map published by Public Health England, many of the Covid-19 cases are on the eastern side of the city, with three confirmed in Tang Hall, three in Osbaldwick and three in Heworth North and Stockton.
On the western side of the city, four cases have been confirmed in the Westfield, Chapelfields & Foxwood area.
In the Hambleton area to the north-west of York, there have been three cases confirmed in the Linton, Tollerton & Raskelf area.
But the Selby district has the largest number of cases, with ten confirmed in the Sherburn in Elmet & South Milford area, seven in Carlton, Hemingbrough & Osgodby, six in Selby town, six in Selby West, five in Selby South, three in Barlby & Riccall, Brayton & Barlow and nine in Snaith.
The cases were all confirmed in the period between September 3 and 9, and therefore do not reflect the increases in cases seen in York in recent days.
The areas are not council wards but 'Middle Super Output Areas (MSOA), areas of with a minimum population of 5,000 people.