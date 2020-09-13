SEVENTEEN more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York.
Figures released today by Public Health England show that the total number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area is now 1,044, up from 1,027 yesterday.
The Selby district has recorded seven further cases - taking the total to 411.
PHE said there had been a total of 3,044 cases confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, up from 3,014 yesterday.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase of seven, to 1,784 from 1,777.
