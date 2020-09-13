NORMANDY veterans and the Dean of York were among those who turned out to support a socially-distanced event outside York Minster to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

York Inset Scooter Club and Backfire Promotions, supported by Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes, held a display of about 50 scooters and motorcycles next to the cathedral this afternoon (Sunday).

The scooter riders and motorcyclists first met at Stamford Bridge and rode from the village to the Minster.

York Normandy veterans Ken Cooke and Douglas Petty, honorary members of the club, attended to support the event, as did the Dean of York, the Right Revd Dr Jonathan Frost.

Mr Cooke said: “The scooter club supports us, the Normandy veterans, and have done a lot of good work for us. We attend as many of their functions as we can.”

Nick Beilby, a York Inset Scooter Club committee member, said the ethos of the event was "hope." He added: “We’re doing this as prostate cancer is something that affects many men. It is important we are aware of it and support ongoing research into it.

“The event has given our members and friends hope. It has given them something to look forward to.

“The Minster have been immensely supportive. Without their support we would not have been able to hold this event. We also have the support of North Yorkshire Police. They have backed us.”

It was an invitation-only event, which scooterists and motorcyclists paid £10 each to take part in, with the money going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Dr Frost described the event as a “marvellous community initiative.” He said: “I think it is great to be raising awareness about prostate cancer and giving hope.

“It has been a great afternoon.”