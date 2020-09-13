GREEN-FINGERED pupils at a York primary have transformed their school grounds by replacing weeds with beautiful floral displays.

The youngsters have brought new life to Lord Deramore's Primary in Heslington, creating a rockery, planting borders, filling planters, making a snowdrop rockery and arranging hanging baskets.

Year six teacher Helen Smith said: "We have been working hard to improve the appearance of the school grounds.

"The best features are the rockery, new climbers and flowers that we have planted."

She added: "The three raised beds in the playground were stunning - packed with tulips and daffodils.

"Year 6 worked hard to transform the rundown area at the front of school just before lockdown with the help of children in Early Years."

Among their achievements was creating a lavender bed at the front of school.

The planting began in November and continued through to last week when the winter pansies went into the rockery.

Tulips grown by pupils at Lord Deramore's

The hanging baskets were made by keyworker children who attended school when it was closed for everyone else during lockdown.

Helen said the children learned lots from helping to improve the school grounds: "They have developed skills they previously didn’t have including working in groups. They have been physically active, researched about plants and their care - learning that clematis needs planting very deep. They have enjoyed the outdoors, as well as improved the appearance of many places within the school grounds."

The school has worked with community organisations and York businesses on the project too, many of which have volunteered time and donated materials.

Daniel Thwaites brewery donated 250 daffodil bulbs which were planted in terracotta pots.