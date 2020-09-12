POLICE are appealing for information after two bikes were stolen in York.
On Facebook, York North Police said that a Carrera Subway electric hybrid bike was taken from a locked shed in Cobham Way, Rawcliffe, between 5.30pm on Thursday and 7.45am on Friday.
The bike has a black logo, rubber lights fitted with no mudguards.
York North Police also said that on Friday, between 6.30pm and 5.55pm, a ladies mountain bike in purple with a rear pannier rack attached was stolen from the rear garden of a property on Oakdale Road, Rawcliffe..
Anyone with information about either theft should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
