THE latest figures from NHS England show that there have been no further coronavirus-related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures show that the total number of Covid-19-related fatalities within the trust up to 4pm yesterday (Friday) remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust operates York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further eight people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,656.
Patients were aged between 61 and 91-years-old. All had known underlying health conditions.
