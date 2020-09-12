ANOTHER York resident has informed The Press that she has been unable to book a coronavirus test after trying for hours.

The resident, who does not want to be named, said she has tried numerous times to book a test or order a home testing kit through the gov.uk website today for her eight-year-old daughter, but as of 2pm she had not been able to.

She said: "The government Covid test booking site this morning offers no test sites at all.

"I have been through the form now ten times and when I get to the end it says ‘select test site’ but where there should be a list of available sites it just says ‘no sites’.

"So it seems York residents cannot currently get a test at all, even if they were able to drive a distance."

It comes a York mum told The Press yesterday about the struggles she has faced trying to book a coronavirus test for her young son.

Meanwhile, a dad in Stamford Bridge said he had been unable to book a test or order a home testing kit through the gov.uk website for his son.

The Press approached the Department of Health and Social Care for a response yesterday, and a spokesperson said: “NHS Test and Trace is working and our capacity is the highest it has ever been but we are seeing a significant demand for tests including from people who do not have symptoms and are not otherwise eligible.

“New booking slots and home testing kits are made available daily for those who need them and we are targeting testing capacity at the areas that need it most, including those where there is an outbreak, and prioritising at-risk groups.

“Our laboratories are processing more than a million tests a week and we recently announced new facilities and technology to process results even faster. If you do not have symptoms and are not eligible to get a test you can continue to protect yourself if you wash your hands, wear a face covering and follow social distancing rules.”

A coronavirus testing facility opened at Poppleton Park&Ride in York in April.