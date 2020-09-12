BUS operator Transdev’s specially designed face covering featuring all the colours of its services across the North have raised more than £2,400 for NHS charities – with more to come as sales continue.

On June 15, the day Government instructions to wear face coverings when using public transport were introduced, Transdev began offering its designer “All the Colours of Transdev” face coverings online and at its bus stations.

The colourful coverings quickly proved a big hit with customers in Yorkshire – so much so that extra supplies had to be ordered to keep pace with rapidly rising demand.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby has now presented a cheque for £2,475 – the first wave of proceeds from sales of the washable and reusable face coverings – to community and events fundraiser Georgia Hudson, on behalf of NHS Charities Together, who support NHS staff and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients nationwide.

Alex said: “We’ve always set out to make our buses places people want to be seen, and the same unique touch of style we’ve become famous for went into the design of our ‘All the Colours of Transdev’ face coverings.

“Our customers tell us they really like the bright and stylish appearance of our face coverings, and that they can be washed and used again and again, which is much better for the environment than disposable masks. They also encourage all those who can to wear a face covering every time they travel with us, and as more and more people continue to come back to the bus, that’s good news for everyone.

“We’re delighted by the positive response from our customers, and thanks to their generosity in buying our face coverings, we’ve now been able to present the first cheque to NHS Charities Together, with more to come as sales of our coverings continue.”