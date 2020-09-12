A HOUSEBUILDER who has donated more than £300,000 to groups supporting people over 70 during the pandemic, is re-opening its charity fund to all groups.
Persimmon Homes Yorkshire launched Community Champions in 2015, with a view to helping a wide range of community causes across North Yorkshire, with two donations of up to £1,000 made locally every month.
However, as the nation began to feel the effect of the Covid-19 outbreak, the housebuilder refocused its efforts and supported elderly communities in most need of support.
Now the company is reopening the scheme for all groups within the community once again.
Scott Waters, deputy managing director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are proud to have been able to lend our support to the over 70s by targeting our donations.
“But, we feel the time is now right to open our Community Champions fund to all walks of life again.”
The Community Champions initiative is run by all of Persimmon Homes’ 31 operating businesses together with its head office, with £64,000 donated nationally every month.
To apply online, visit: https://bit.ly/33fvOro