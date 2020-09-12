NORTH Yorkshire County Council has served a legal notice, prohibiting a large fundraising event for 400 ticket-holders from taking place outside a village pub in North Yorkshire today (Saturday).

The public event was due to be held outside the Crown Inn at Hemingbrough, near Selby, according to the council.

It comes as North Yorkshire public health officials are urging residents in the Selby area to take extra care to follow hygiene and safety measures, after a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district.

The district has seen a worrying rise in the number of positive test results for Covid-19 over the past few days. Residents in the area are being asked to stick consistently to simple, straightforward measures of social distancing, good hand hygiene and to wear face coverings.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "Like the rest of the country, North Yorkshire has seen a significant rise in cases in the last week, particularly among young people. There have been increases across the county, particularly in the Whitby and Harrogate area, but the steepest rise is now in the Selby area, particularly in the Sherburn area."

In the last seven days, the number of daily cases in Selby District doubled compared to the previous week, with 43 new cases reported by September 10. The weekly rate of cases in Selby District is now over 40 per 100,000 population.

Evidence suggests that the majority of transmission in Selby District is through household and social contacts.

As people head into the weekend, they are asked not to be tempted to gather in groups that exceed six people and save large gatherings with friends and family for safer times in the future.

Speaking about the event that was going to be held in Hemingbrough, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, director of public health for North Yorkshire, said: “A crucial step in controlling the spread of the virus is for people to limit unnecessary interactions with others and maintain two metre social distancing.

“I consider that the current context of increasing transmission in Selby District highlights an imminent threat to public health associated with participation in large social gatherings and mass events. It was advised that in the interest of protecting the health of those attending and working at such a large scale event and preventing possible local outbreaks, that on this occasion the event did not go ahead. Cancellation and avoidance of such events is a proportionate response to protect public health and prevent ongoing transmission.

“This position is supported by Public Health England, North Yorkshire and Selby District Councils and North Yorkshire Police.

“We recognise the decision will come as a disappointment to the organisers and those who were planning to attend but we feel immediate action was necessary to help control outbreaks in the area.”

People are also being urged to postpone any other large gatherings planned in the near future.

Richard Flinton, chair of the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, added: “We are not saying there should be lockdowns or that businesses should close, but we do need to be at a heightened level of awareness and take strong precautions as we go about our daily lives.

“If we all do that, we can hope to start to see a tailing off in the escalating figures we have at the moment.

“There is no doubt we are at a pivotal moment. Please, play your part.

“For the sake of our parents, grandparents, the many vulnerable people trying to resume some level of freedom in this new norm – for the sake of our economy and businesses – please stick to the guidance and follow the simple precautions that we know work the best.

“Most recent cases in the county appear to be among younger people, those under 30. If you have a young person living at home with you, talk to them about the risks, not just to themselves but to others.”