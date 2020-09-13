THE recent photographic articles showing an artist's impression of the proposed Malmaison hotel near Lendal Bridge are, I believe, somewhat disingenuous.
While the photographs show the seven storey building's facade in a pleasant sand coloured stone cladding, the reality today is very different.
The stone is dirty and stained, thus rendering the building as bland and unattractive.
If the developer intended to clean the stone, it would have been done while there was scaffolding surrounding the building earlier this year when they replaced the windows.
Alas a new clock, while welcome, will not improve the look of the building.
Michael Ruane,
Almsford Road,
