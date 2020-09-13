I FIND myself, not for the first time, feeling ashamed to be English: we have a government that has complete contempt for the law, both domestic and international.
First, we had the Prime Minister showing contempt for the Supreme Court when he illegally prorogued Parliament, and now we have a government breaking international law by changing the EU Withdrawal Agreement.
I can imagine some readers of this letter saying that if I do not like England then why don't I leave.
Well, the very small majority who voted the whole of the UK out of the EU has ruined our reciprocal freedom of movement within the bloc.
