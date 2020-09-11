TWO teenagers charged with robbery after attack on 19-year-old in North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Police say the incident occurred on Portholme Road in Selby, close to the junction with Bainbridge Drive, at around 3.45pm on Wednesday (September 9).

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was walking with his girlfriend when they were approached by a group of six youths including some on bicycles.

A spokesman for the force said: "The man was assaulted and suffered head and facial injuries in the attack. His wallet, which contained a small amount of cash and bank cards, was stolen.

"As a result of enquiries made by officers, who described the incident as a “frightening experience” for the victim and his partner, four boys – aged 16, 15, 15 and 11- were arrested in connection with the investigation.

"The 16-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds have been charged with robbery and they will appear at Harrogate Youth Court on November 20.

"The other 15-year-old old boy and the 11-year-old boy have been released under investigation."

Police are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or make a report at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Please quote reference number 12200158077 when providing details about this incident.