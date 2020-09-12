A NEW campaign showcases York's measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The key message from city leaders is "we've got it covered" - and the campaign highlights everything residents are doing to keep each other, and visitors, safe.

York has been good at following national guidelines - including use of face coverings, hand washing and social distancing - the team behind the campaign say.

And as children go back to school, students return to universities and colleges and businesses reopen, the campaign will promote safety measures in the city.

It is being backed by City of York Council, NHS Vale of York CCG, York Teaching Hospital Trust, York BID, University of York, York St John University, York College, Askham Bryan College, First York, York CVS and St Leonard’s Hospice.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: “It is encouraging to see partners across the city coming together in order to slow the spread of the virus.

"It is incredibly important that we continue to take a public health approach as we build back better and promote key public health measures, such as face coverings, as part of this work.

“The campaign also highlights how people from across the city have been working hard to keep everyone safe, including residents, businesses, colleges and our universities."

Hand sanitiser towers have been installed across the city centre by York BID and their director Andrew Lowson added: “Businesses in the city have been working extremely hard to keep their staff and customers safe, and we welcome this campaign which helps demonstrate their efforts.

As university students return to the city from all over the country, a tailored plan for colleges and universities has been drawn up by the outbreak control board.

Vice-chancellor at the University of York, Prof Charlie Jeffery, said: "As a university we will be focusing on the collective commitments and shared responsibilities of students and staff in respecting the advice and guidelines we have put in place to support a safe learning and working environment .

"Our collective commitment to respect, fairness and compassion is going to be more important than ever in the next few months."

Prof Karen Bryan, vice chancellor of York St John University said: “We all have a role to play in keeping ourselves and each other safe and have worked hard to put measures in place to protect our whole community.

"At York St John University, the ‘We’ve got it covered’ campaign reflects our commitment to reinforcing vital public health guidance for students and staff to maintain distancing, wash hands and wear a face covering where possible.”

Posters and public health messages have been created and will be seen across the city. To find out more visit valeofyorkccg.nhs.uk/campaigns/weve-got-it-covered