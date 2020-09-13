THE man in charge of drinks at a North Yorkshire restaurant recently named the UK’s Best Restaurant 2020 by Trip Advisor has shared his tips on how to make a top tipple.

In honour of National Negroni Week which starts on Monday (September 14), Seamus Hooley, head of beverages for The Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots York, has shared his three tips to making the perfect Negroni

• Use a premium Dry Gin. A premium gin will keep its flavour and "stand up" to other flavours when mixed with other ingredients

• Use fresh ice. Old ice is already melting and this melting water will dilute the cocktail before optimal temperature is reached

• Only stir the drink for a maximum of 10 seconds. Anything over this time will be too watered down

The biggest mistake people make when making a Negroni?

Seamus says: "The biggest mistake people make is over diluting their Negroni. I prefer this drink to pack a punch with the bitter/sweet balance so when it’s over-stirred, or old, already melting, ice is used you’re just losing flavour."

Three twists for a Negroni

• Use Aperol as a replacement for Campari. Aperol has a softer bitterness level compared to Campari that makes a fruitier flavour which is more approachable for people who aren't keen on bitter flavours

• Replace the Gin with Soda water and make an ‘Americano.’ It's the parent drink to the Negroni that is a longer drink and arguably more refreshing

• Make a white Negroni by replacing the sweet vermouth with dry vermouth and replace the Campari with lillet blanc. This is a lot lighter and more floral than the classic martini but delicious nonetheless

Seamus's favourite Classic Negroni recipe: