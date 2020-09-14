I WELCOME the innovation - filtered streets - on the other side of the railway line to my home.
I hope the council will extend the initiative to the Burton Stone Lane area.
Rat-running is endemic. On one of the streets, people on foot, in wheelchairs and on mobility scooters, and on cycles outnumber drivers often 20-1. Yet, we have to skitter when a motor vehicle enters the street.
I want to be able to move around the streets on foot and, when necessary, on a trike or a mobility scooter into much older age.
I want to be able to talk to other people and feel part of a community.
I want to see planters with flowers (or herbs) in them.
Please give the scheme a chance, contribute constructively to the discussions and remember that it is people not motor vehicles that create a community.
