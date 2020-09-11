THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further Covid-19 deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England confirms that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18. It was 12 weeks yesterday since the last death was recorded in the trust.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further nine people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,648.
Patients were aged between 79 and 88 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 8 to September 10.
Their families have been informed.