CONTROVERSIAL plans to build two new houses on land behind a pub are set to be approved.

The homes would be built at the rear of the Lord Nelson pub in Nether Poppleton - but neighbours have objected to the scheme.

They are worried about the houses being too tall and large to fit in with the surrounding buildings, the impact on the pub - which has recently been refurbished - and extra cars driving in and out of the site.

The Council for British Archaeology also has concerns - they say the houses are "not in keeping with the village" and could be bad for the setting of nearby Grade II-listed Poppleton House.

The developers say the pub would not be affected by the plans and a statement says: "The layout, massing, materiality and positioning within the plot have been carefully considered within the context of the surrounding properties and the wider context of the conservation area."

"The general positioning of the two proposed new dwellings is to the north western side of the plot, behind the existing pub. The buildings have been positioned here to retain a sense of openness across approximately half the width, for the full depth of the plot."

Nearly 60 letters objecting to the application have been sent to the council.

And an application for the pub to be listed as an asset of community value (ACV) was submitted - giving residents an opportunity to raise money to buy the site if it is put up for sale.

The pub was successfully registered as an ACV in 2016 but later taken off the register after it was sold to a private buyer.

Planning officers say permission should be granted for the two houses to be built behind the pub as the scheme is "acceptable".

They say: "The proposal would result in less than substantial harm to the designated heritage assets in terms of loss of openness of the plot.

"However, this harm is outweighed by public benefits."

The meeting takes place on Thursday.