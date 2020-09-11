A WOMAN is set to brave a head shave to support a local charity, which supports families of children with disabilities.
Danni Connor is braving the shave to support The SNAPPY Trust in York. She said: “I’ve been thinking for a while now about how I can give something back to a charity that does so much for the local community.
“Therefore, I’ve decided to have my head shaved in a bid to raise money for the wonderful SNAPPY Trust.”
The charity provides support and opportunities for families of children and young people with disabilities.
Danni went on to say: “The charity has had such a positive impact on my gorgeous godson and his family over the years.”
SNAPPY support over 300 children and their families each year, helping to develop confidence, independence and social skills and providing the opportunity to enjoy new experiences.
Danni went on to say: “No matter how much or little you are able to give, please support me in raising money for this selfless, god-send of an organisation.”
To support Danni’s head shave, visit: https://bit.ly/3hmOgDi
