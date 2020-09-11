A NORTH Yorkshire hospice has launched a raffle, with a top prize of £2,500, to support patient care.
Saint Catherine’s Hospice has set up the raffle which will run until Thursday October 22.
Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, said: “The cash raffle is a great way to support patient care at Saint Catherine’s.
“With every ticket sold helping to raise the £11,000 we need every day to provide our care, free of charge, to patients and their loved ones.”
Katie Abram and her family experienced the care at Saint Catherine’s when her grandad, Kenneth Abram, was cared for during the final stages of his life.
Katie said: “My grandad told me how he felt happy and comfortable in the hospice. He also loved the fact he could have all his pictures of his family in front of him and have a garden view to see the birds outside.”
“I am so grateful for the amazing care he received. I have supported Saint Catherine’s by raising funds in his memory. You could help support patient care too by taking part in the cash raffle.”
Raffle tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 10, are on sale now by emailing the fundraising department at fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or by calling 01723 378406.