A MAN has been arrested in North Yorkshire on suspicion of racially-aggravated abuse toward a shop worker and biting and spitting at police officers after claiming he had Covid-19.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident occurred at a store on Railway Road in Harrogate between 5pm and 5.20pm on Thursday (September 10).
It was initially reported to police that a 32-year-old man was being abusive and threatening towards customers and staff.
A spokesman for the force said: "Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Roads Policing Group were alerted to the scene to assist.
"The man allegedly resisted arrest after saying he had coronavirus. The officers reported that they had been spat at and one received a bite to a hand which required medical treatment.
A 32-year-old Bradford man was arrested and remains in police custody for questioning while police enquiries continue.
Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make a report at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Please quote reference number 12200158787 when providing details about this incident.
Comments are closed on this article.