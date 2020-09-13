A MUM from York whose premature twins scratched so hard at their eczema that it caused their skin to bleed, has described her elation after finding a solution in a £5 moisturiser.

Charlotte Moreton, 28, a nursery nurse from York, struggled to find a cure for her 11-month-old twin boys Tommy and Conan’s eczema flare up.

Both boys would scratch at their sore, red and fiery skin and Charlotte even had to resort to double vesting the boys and layering their clothing in a bid to stop them hurting themselves.

Tommy and Conan were born at 25 weeks, and had a difficult start to life. They were in hospital for 137 days and needed breathing support and numerous operations. When they returned home, they had to wear tubes on their face, and this caused the eczema to worsen and the flare ups to become more aggressive. Friends and family would comment on how sore their skin looked, so Charlotte, whose partner Jason is a personal trainer, came across Bloom and Blossom’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar Moisturiser on Facebook and decided to give it a go, after a ‘drawer full of other products’ didn’t do the trick.

Charlotte said: “The difference the moisturiser has made to both boys has been amazing. We used it on Tommy’s skin in the areas that were really red and raw and it gave instant moisture and we’ve used it on Conan too, whose skin is worse. It relaxes them both so much. At one point, both boys were scratching at their skin so much it would bleed, whereas now, since using the product, they don’t bother at all. They are much happier and more content little boys.”

Christina Moss and Julia Yule, co-founders of Bloom and Blossom, said: “We make natural skincare and wellness products to help families thrive. We pack them full of real ingredients, to solve real problems and hope Charlotte sharing her story about Tommy and Conan will help others suffering with similar problems.

“Knowing our moisturiser has helped soothe her twin’s skin and also helped calm them before bed, so the whole family can get a good night’s sleep, really feeds into the reason why we started Bloom and Blossom in the first place.”

To view the full selection of Bloom and Blossom products, please visit: bloomandblossom.com or visit a Boots store.