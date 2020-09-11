HUNDREDS of Slimming World members in York and surrounding villages breathed a “sigh of relief,” at the news they can carry on in their community groups.

Consultants sought to reassure members that the Government’s new legally-binding “rule of six” will not mean they have to go back to virtual meetings.

Hearts sank at the news the Prime Minister intended to ban gatherings of more than six people from next Monday in moves to ramp up enforcement of tough rules, which include fines of at least £100.

However, a spokeswoman for the Slimming World groups across York said: “I want to reassure you that our groups can still get together.

“That is because we are going to extra lengths to ensure that all the hygiene and social distancing measures are firmly in place.”

Slimming World groups are just getting back to a new normality, after more than five months providing support through online services.

A local consultant said: “The virtual groups were a fantastic temporary solution to helping our members cope with the difficulties of lockdown.

“But, it doesn’t compare with benefit of being able to meet as a group to support each other on our slimming journey.”

During these unprecedented times, group members are asked to book meetings in advance, wear face coverings, use the sanitisers provided and keep their shoes on at the scales.

Area team developer, Corinne Tarbuck, said that the weight loss organisation has provided vital support to help those determined to maintain a healthy lifestyle during lockdown.

