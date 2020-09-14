THE Press is looking for nominations from readers for your favourite venue in York, North and East Yorkshire which took part in the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The scheme was a UK-wide plan backed by the Government, aimed at encouraging people to eat out again.

It planned to support 100,000 businesses nationwide, and help protect 1.8 million employee jobs.

It ran between August 3 and 31 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and offered 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person if you ate or drank in.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak hailed the initiative as a success - and national figures from restaurant booking website Open Table show that on August 31 bookings were 216 per cent higher than the same day in 2019.

In York, more than 300,000 meals were served under the scheme throughout the course of the month.

In York Central, diners took advantage of the scheme to eat 233,000 meals, while in York Outer 87,000 people used the discount.

Now, The Press is asking for nominations for the venue you enjoyed the most during the scheme.

A spokesperson for The Press said: “We want you to nominate your favourite whether its because of their perfectly roasted coffee and selection of tea, the delicious food or their friendly welcome.

“Tell us and they could be in with the chance of of being ‘The Press Best Eat Out’.

Nominations will be open from today until Sunday, September 20.

The spokesperson went on to say: “We will then publish the top 20 Eat Out venues as chosen by The Press readers, along with a coupon to vote for your favourite.”

To nominate a restaurant, visit: https://bit.ly/33jcKbT