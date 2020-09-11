A POLICE search is underway after a group of men were seen running away from a lorry on a road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say that at about 8.10am today, a member of the public saw at least six men running away from a lorry on the A162, while it was stopped at the roundabout south of the village.
They were described as wearing dark clothing with hoods up. Damage was caused to the side of the lorry.
Extensive searches by North Yorkshire Police officers are ongoing in the area around South Milford.
Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number NYP-11092020-0048.
Comments are closed on this article.