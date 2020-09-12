YORK residents are being offered a Sunday discount on sightseeing bus tours of the city this Autumn.

CitySightseeing York - which runs tours from Exhibition Square in York city centre - is offering residents and students a special discount so they can sample the delights on their doorstep.

The circular hop-on, hop-off tour calls at 21 stops across the city every 15 minutes, every day and Tour operator Transdev says it’s a fun and safe day out for local families to enjoy commentary from its team of guides.

From this Sunday (September 13) any York resident with a York Card, issued by City of York Council at its Explore York libraries, can take advantage of CitySightseeing York’s discounts – along with any student holding a York student ID card.

Both cards give discounts on Sundays only of up to 43 per cent on the regular price of adult and family tour tickets, which are valid for 24 hours from the time of issue. The discount fares available to cardholders are:

• Adult ticket: £10 – saving £6 on normal price, a 37 per cent saving

• Family ticket: £20 – saving £15 on regular price, a 43 per cent discount

Discount tour tickets are available from tour drivers on the day of travel, simply by showing the relevant card to unlock the special Sunday discount.

CitySightseeing York General Manager Ben Mansfield said: “This is a great opportunity for locals and students alike to safely discover all that York has to offer with the perfect vantage point to see great landmarks and discover the city’s amazing story.

“Each circular tour takes just under an hour to make its way around the city, giving unrivalled views of all the most famous sights including York Minster, the City Walls, Clifford’s Tower, and even the final resting place of highwayman Dick Turpin. For locals and students, it’s the fascinating facts as told by our tour guides who bring York’s history to life in their own distinctive style that really makes this a great Autumn day out for families and students living right here in our city.”

Full details go to https://www.yorkcitysightseeing.com – while details of the York Card are available online at: https://www.exploreyork.org.uk/yorkcard. Student cards are issued by York’s universities and colleges as part of the admissions process.