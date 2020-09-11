A LOCAL artist will introduce an all-new exhibition of work based on her year as artist-in-residence at the Yorkshire Arboretum.
Meg Huby, who began her career as a biologist before becoming a lecturer in at the University of York, discovered a passion for drawing and painting six years ago.
Meg’s new exhibition, ‘The Yearly Trick of Looking New, will including pieces of her work produced during her residency.
It celebrates transience and change in nature, while recognising the interdependency between all forms of life and the crucial role of the arboretum in tree protection.
In her own words, Meg’s artistic style tries to “find a way between photorealism and pure abstraction.”
The exhibition will feature original artwork, with oil and watercolour paintings, collagraphs and eco-prints, as well as a small selection of printed greetings cards.
It is free to view in the visitor centre. Protective face coverings should be worn while viewing the exhibition. It will be on display from September 18 until October 19.