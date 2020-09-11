A SUPERMARKET has paired up with a retirement community developer to to extend its doorstep food delivery service to its homeowners.
Following a successful trial, McCarthy & Stone’s 441 communities, including Cardinal Court can now order their groceries over the phone using Morrisons dedicated telesales line.
Once placed by Cardinal Court residents, orders are then sent to their local Morrisons store in York where the items are picked from shelves and hand delivered by a Morrisons colleague the next day.
David Searle, managing director of services at McCarthy & Stone said: “We plan to build even stronger retirement communities with the support of local Morrisons Community Champions and continue to offer a great place to live, for the life you want to live.”
Residents are able to check their delivery and then pay on receipt. With their first order, McCarthy & Stone residents will also receive a complimentary bunch of flowers.
Morrisons York Community Champion, the colleague tasked with serving the community, will regularly fulfil the food orders and deliver to the development.
Morrisons doorstep delivery services provide groceries to over 20,000 older people.