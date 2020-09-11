JAIPUR Spice Indian restaurants in York and Easingwold have signed up to Cobra’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out Scheme’ for September.
Following the success of the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, Jaipur’s restaurants on Haxby Road in York and on York Road in Easingwold have decided to extend the offer for another month, but with a twist.
Diners will enjoy 25 per cent off their food, up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner, together with a buy any Cobra and get another Cobra free on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the whole of September.
A company spokesperson said: ”We are delighted to continue on with supporting the nation’s efforts with eating out.”
To say thank you for helping Jaipur Spice out when they needed it the most post-lockdown, the company wanted to collaborate with Cobra to give customers the reward they deserve.
Since opening back up, Jaipur restaurants have put social distancing measures in place to ensure that everyone visiting stays safe. Sanitation stations have been placed all over the restaurants for customers to use.
Drinks have only been served via table service and customers will have to book their tables in advance. The restaurants are being disinfected regularly and the entire team is well-equipped with the training and knowledge needed to keep all customers safe.
Comments are closed on this article.