A MAN was taken to hospital after suffering serious facial injuries in an attack in York last night (Thursday).

At around 10pm, the victim, a 44-year-old man from York, left the Clockhouse Pub on Kingsway in Acomb with one other male.

The victim was wearing a dark coloured jumper and dark tracksuit style bottoms.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police explained: "As the victim was walking down Green Lane, he was approached by an unknown male who was seen to speak to the victim and then subject him to a serious assault. The unknown male then left the scene."

The victim was taken to York Hospital with significant facial fractures, the force said, adding that he currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The force said a dark coloured vehicle, believed to be a Saab, was seen in the area shortly before the assault. Officers are particularly keen to trace this vehicle as the occupants may have important information which could assist their enquiries. Members of the public who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, who may have captured dash cam footage are also encouraged to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which would assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to DC 1798 CAREY. You can also email paul.carey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference 12200159013.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile, a local resident said there was a "heavy police presence" and two ambulances on Green Lane following the attack.

They said the road was cordoned off and officers conducted door to door enquiries.