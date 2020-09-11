To throw a six is supposed to be lucky but in this case Boris has caused social disruption.
Young people have been the scapegoat but is this a cover up by the Government?
Boris describes his massive test and trace as a moonshot but we do desperately need a practical version: a targeted focus. I suggest to him to put resource and money where your mouth is and not the bottleneck chaos which sadly is the present.
York is a university hub and therefore student-focussed. But blame is for statistical studies. Let us all become more vigilant in curbing this worrying trend of increase.
Phil Shepherdson, Chantry Close, York
