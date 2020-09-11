One reason York is a great city to live in and visit is that successive councils have had the foresight and courage to implement progressive transport policies.

People are able to enjoy the centre thanks to vehicle restrictions on Deangate and Parliament Street. Roads have been redesigned to prevent anti-social rat-running in Bishophill, Acomb and most recently The Groves.

We don’t need to look far to see the consequences of transport policies that only consider private vehicles.

Bradford and Doncaster have had their city centres ruined by planning policies that encouraged cars to dominate. Ironically, congestion is still a major problem in these cities as people who would otherwise walk or cycle are forced to make journeys by car.

I was very impressed by the professionalism shown by our councillors and transport officers last week in the face of very aggressive behaviour by a small number of motorists. I was also interested to note that traffic on the main artery roads is moving well despite some claims to the contrary. I look forward to seeing the results of the trial over the next six months.

James Euesden, Penleys Grove Street, York

It seems that NIMBYs rule in The Groves

P Diggle asks what right somebody from Woodthorpe has to call the current situation in The Groves a fiasco?

Anybody who needs to ask that question should consider standing as a candidate for the Liberal Democrats at the next election as they clearly don’t understand the basic concept of free speech in a democracy.

First there’s the justification of it being factually true. In one week alone we’ve seen ambulances becoming stuck, bins unable to be collected and citizens venting their frustrations on the barriers.

Any scheme which disrupts emergency services, prevents refuse collection and incites road rage is a fiasco, and that’s before I mention the more fundamental issue of the huge spike in road congestion induced in other areas.

Unlike the current elected councillors responsible for this fiasco, none of whom made any mention of this scheme in their manifestos, I have an understanding of the bigger picture involved in running a properly functioning community. It seems a suburb like Woodthorpe is not the only place where NIMBYs reside.

Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York