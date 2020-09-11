A MUSIC contest has been launched to find a song for Yorkshire to celebrate the county as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

Kaiser Chiefs’ Simon Rix will be among the panel of judges, led by award-winning classical opera singer Lizzie Jones.

Lizzie, along with Welcome to Yorkshire and London North Eastern Railway (LNER), have launched the competition to help promote the region as it adapts to life with COVID-19.

The LNER Song for Yorkshire contest is aimed at aspiring singers and songwriters of all ages. They are being invited to compose an original song to shout loud and proud about why the county is such a great place to live, study, work and to visit.

The judging panel of Yorkshire talent also includes Capital presenter JoJo, stage and screen star Natalie Anderson, TV presenter Luxmy Gopal, LNER commercial director Suzanne Donnelly and theatre producer Dan Bates.

They will be looking for a song that best describes how special Yorkshire is, its diversity of landscape, people and places.

Lizzie said: “Lockdown has been a huge challenge for so many people across the county and what better way to raise our spirits than coming up with a ‘Song for Yorkshire'. I hope people will be inspired by the favourite Yorkshire places they’ve missed while staying home and also the beauty they’ve rediscovered on their own doorsteps!”

Suzanne Donnelly, of LNER said: “Yorkshire is a core part of the LNER route and we’re delighted to be a part of this exciting search for the best talent in the country."

Entries must be in by November 13, 2020. The judges will reveal four finalists on December 7 who will be professionally filmed before being put to a public vote, with the winner announced on 11th December.

The winning song will receive £1000 and be celebrated across social media. There will also be the chance to perform the song live in front of an audience (in line with current COVID 19 guidelines).

Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive James Mason said: “It’s something we’ve wanted to launch for a while but unfortunately coronavirus put things on hold. We’re really excited about it, and think now is the perfect time. During lockdown, many of us have rediscovered so many of the wonderful things we have right in our own back yard here in Yorkshire and now we want you to help us tell the world about our great county. We can’t wait to hear what you come up with.”

The song can be performed solo or by a group, band or choir, and can be any type of music – from rap, hip-hop, or soul, to pop, dance or even folk or classical. The more diverse the entries the better. But it must be an original song about Yorkshire.

For details about how to enter visit www.yorkshire.com/song