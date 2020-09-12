JOB hunters are facing increasing competition when applying for vacancies with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic starting to bite.

The crisis has led to a growing wave of redundancies, with social media sites such as Facebook and LinkedIn now showing regular posts by people looking for new opportunities.

And that situation is expected to intensify as the furlough scheme winds down in October.

To help out, we've teamed up with Jobcentre Plus, on Monkgate in York, to highlight job opportunities on offer in a regular series.

So, if you've lost your job, fancy a change or are a school or college leaver entering the world of work, have a look at what's available in and around York.

York Jobs and Opportunities

1.HR Policy and Compliance Advisor at Nestle York

HR knowledge and experience of working with a HR function required. Acting as the key point of contact for all queries relating to local policies, audit, HR compliance, terms, and conditions. Ensure any queries are managed in the most effective way by driving self-service through availability of information and coaching support.

How to apply: Nestle website Jobs search section. Deadline 22.9.20 - but may close sooner if sufficient applications received.

2. Sales Consultant, David Lloyd York

No sales experience necessary but you must be self-motivated, with a flexible, approach to the working week and have plenty of drive and determination to succeed, a passion for health and fitness, enjoy working as part of a team, and have a naturally competitive nature.

How to apply: David Lloyd careers website

3. SIA Door Supervisor, Phoenix Security, York

Hold a valid front line SIA Door Supervisor badge and industry experience. Have excellent communication and customer service skills. Must be able to work weekdays, weeknights and weekends.

How to apply: Through Find a Job website reference 4664295

4. Full Time Bar Team Member, The Old Bank, Lendal, York

You do not need experience but you should be a great team player and be able to work unsupervised during busy times and keen to learn.

How to apply: Stonegate Pub Company website apply section. Closing date 21 September 2020

5. Warehouse Operative / Driver 30-37.5 hours, Hotelware, Dunnington

Full UK driving licence. Should be reliable and hard working. Will include delivering to customers, managing deliveries and stock on site, picking and packing.

How to apply: Send CV and covering letter to jobs@hotel-ware.co.uk with the job you are applying for in title. More information on their post on Facebook Group Tree of Jobs York

6. Housekeeping Supervisor – Badger Hill Area of York (Mon-Fri 9am-2pm £12 per hour), Bulloughs Cleaning Service York

Previous experience in the cleaning industry would be beneficial; but full training will be provided. You will possess excellent interpersonal skills and have a willingness to learn, in order to deliver excellent service to our customers. You should also show trustworthiness and reliability and be able to work as part of a team and alone without supervision. Job post may be subject to DBS application or credit check dependent on location.

How to apply: Find a Job website reference 4661636

7. Apprentice Engineer, York Probe Sources Ltd Poppleton York

5 GCSEs or equivalent at grade C/4 or above, including GCSE maths at grade 5 or above. GCSE English grade 4/C or above and also a science or technical subject at grade 4/C or above. This position would suit someone who has a good educational background and appetite for a career in science and engineering company or with past experience in a similar position who enjoys a varied role, being able to take ownership and working within a supportive small team environment How to apply: Find an apprenticeship service website 539764 closing date 30.9.20

8. Retail Assistant Key Holder, Nisbets York

We provide a huge range of catering equipment to a wide variety of businesses supporting the Store & Assistant Manager in the effective day-to-day running of the store in line with Nisbets core values. Motivating & leading the sales team by demonstrating excellent customer service whilst ensuring daily tasks are completed and maintaining excellent shop floor and back of house standards.

How to apply: Nisbets Jobs website

9. Mill Operative, BATA William Thompsons York Ltd. Murton

42 hours per week over 7 days 6am-6pm / 6pm-6am on a rota. Responsible for the safe and clean production of animal feed, including carrying out specific operations within the production process such as: intake, plant cleaning and basic maintenance.

How to apply: Apply via indeed website

10. Victim Care Co-ordinator, North Yorkshire Police, Athena House York

Experience of working in a Customer Service Environment and giving support and guidance to clients required. The ability to listen and communicate effectively, both verbally and in written form, including excellent telephone skills. Highly developed IT skills and experienced in Microsoft Office (inc. Excel).

The ability to work in partnership with wider departments / agencies. Providing a valuable advice and guidance service to victims, contacting them to provide support to help them to come to terms with the aftermath of a crime; offering immediate emotional and practical support over the phone, assessing need and providing referral to specialist commissioned services for victims resident in North Yorkshire.

How to apply: North Yorkshire Police website vacancies section - closes 9am 23rd September 2020