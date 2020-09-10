A MAN and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say they executed two warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act yesterday (Wednesday) and seized a quantity of suspected drugs.
Police have thanked members of the public for their support, and urged them to get in touch with information about suspected drugs offences.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possession of a class A drug, and drug driving.
A 62-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.
Both suspects have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We will continue to be proactive when information is received about the supply of illegal drugs. That’s why we’re appealing to the community in the Easingwold area – and right across North Yorkshire – to report any suspicious activity either via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Comments are closed on this article.