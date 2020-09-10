THE latest figures confirm that there have been eight new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area, the largest rise in a while.
The data from Public Health England confirms that the total number of cases in the City of York Council now stands at 1,008, as it reached 1,000 for the first time yesterday.
There has been a larger rise in the number of cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area, with the total there rising by 33 to 2,947.
There has been one further case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total to 1,757.
There have been a total of 358,138 cases of the virus in the UK, an increase of 2,659 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.