CALLS for a road closure scheme in York to be reversed have intensified after fears have been raised about emergency vehicles being affected.

City of York Council's Conservative Group Leader councillor Paul Doughty said he asked to see consultation responses from the emergency services after hearing of instances of ambulances being delayed and caught out by road closures in The Groves.

Councillor Doughty said: “Both the Ambulance and Fire services raised serious concerns that could impact their ability to respond to emergency and life threatening situations requiring them to make time consuming detours.

"I was shocked to read comments by our emergency services which appear to have been disregarded and mitigation measures they suggested ignored by the LibDem/Green Council. My fears were heightened when I heard barriers had been replaced with concrete when the fire service had expressly said barriers should be moveable. We already knew many city residents opposed the trial, as did the Conservative group and now know concerns about emergency services access were well placed despite assurances from the champions of these closures.

"I urge the council to suspend the trial and reinstate through access immediately.”

As The Press has previously reported, hundreds of people have already signed an online petition that now has 1,322 signatures calling for the streets through The Groves to be reopened to traffic.



The barriers, put up to try and stop traffic driving down Lowther Street in The Groves, have caused controversy.



York transport boss Cllr Andy D’Agorne was out last week to supervise the installation of concrete blocks, and was verbally abused by some drivers, as The Press reported at the time.



Cllr D’Agorne said it had been thought planters would be sufficient to prevent traffic cutting through the area - as part of a City of York Council trial road closure scheme aimed at improving air quality, reducing traffic and strengthening community spirit - until some were struck and damaged.



The road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.



The council is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible.

James Gilchrist, assistant director of highways and environment, City of York Council, has previously said: “Emergency services, delivery companies and satellite navigation providers were all contacted prior to any road layout changes and we have been in touch with them again since the trial began."

An email address which will help provide data for a consultation report which will be written at the end of the experimental period has been set up. Residents and road users are invited to email thegrovestrial@york.gov.uk.

The Press has contacted both the Fire and Ambulance Service and is awaiting their response.

