YOU don't have to dress your dog up as Willie Wonka or Alice in Wonderland to turn heads.
For our new My Pet and Me regular feature, we are asking readers to share photos of their beloved animals with readers.
And inspired by the recent Furbabies Dog Pageant just outside York last week, where owners dressed their pooches as characters from Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, we'd love to see photos of your pets in their Sunday best!
We enjoyed seeing the photos of the dozens of dogs gathered for the Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Jodhpurs Riding School in Tockwith, near York, last Saturday.
Entries included Bailey the Pomeranian dog dressed as Willy Wonka, Keegan the West Highland White Terrier dressed as The Mad Hatter and Willow the Chihuahua dog dressed as The Queen of Hearts.
Pageant prizes included trophies, rosettes, sashes, luxury goody bags and tiara crowns.
The fun event was originally scheduled to take place in April as an Easter pageant but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.
And now we'd love to see your pet photos too - especially if they are in dress up, or wearing their favourite outfit!
