THE latest figures confirm that it has been 12 weeks since the last death related to Covid-19 was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths within the York trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire regions.
Nationally, a further eight people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,639.
Patients were aged between 39 and 93 years old. All but one had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from September 4 to September 9.
Their families have been informed.
