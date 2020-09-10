A MAN is set to take on a training fundraising challenge to support a local hospice who cared for his dad.
Mark Spence is set to complete a 12-hour interval training session to raise funds for St Leonard’s Hospice, who cared for his dad when he died nine years ago.
Mark said: “I wanted to do this for my dad and the fantastic hospice that helped my family so much.”
Mark will be taking on the task at the Train FX gym, where the owner, Danny Dixon, is a good friend of his. He will be starting at 6am and training until 6pm.
He has set a date of October 9, which marks exactly nine years since his dad sadly passed away.
This is not Mark’s first fundraising challenge. He has also cycled from Liverpool to Leeds over two days and another interval training challenge which lasted for 24 hours.
Those who wish to support Mark can train alongside him throughout the session. He is asking for a donation of £5 per person.