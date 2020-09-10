A PUB near York has banned anyone between the ages of 18-25 because of the rise in Covid-19 cases among young people.

The Oddfellow arms in Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire, said in a Facebook post today (Thursday) that it will no longer allow 18 to 25-year-olds inside.

Owner, Maggie Holmes, said the decision was made because three individuals in the age group who live in the area have tested positive for coronavirus since last Sunday - and she wanted to mitigate the risk.

She said: "In light of recent events and an escalation in cases, we are now not serving anyone in the age bracket 18-25.

"We have thought about this very carefully, and we will continue to try and ensure our community, customers and staff are all kept safe in these difficult times.

"Before anyone tries to say we are wrong, think of the implications for us as a business.

"This is not where we want to be. We would rather have a safe environment than a place which is teetering on the risk of closure. Please see that we are acting for everyone's best intentions at this time.

"We have some of the most amazing well-mannered, well-behaved customers in that age bracket, but we simply cannot take the risk. As soon as we feel safe to do so we will ensure everyone knows. Thank you for understanding."

Maggie added that she wanted to prevent further outbreaks in the village and that most of her customers are over the age of 30.

And, that a pub in a village close by has taken the same decision.

The move has been met with some anger, with several people writing on social media to claim that it was ageist.

Maggie added that she would review the decision once case rates have fallen.