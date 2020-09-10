A CYCLIST suffered serious head injuries after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about a crash which happened at 3.10pm on Wednesday, September 2, between a Honda Jazz car and a cyclist.
The collision occurred on a roundabout close to the junction of Stonepitt Lane, the B1261 and the A165, Gristhorpe, Filey.
The cyclist suffered serious head injuries as a result and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He remains in hospital at this time.
A spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
"In particular, we are appealing for any dash cam footage that may have recorded the incident.
"If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O’Neill. You can also email Paul.O’Neill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-02092020-0322."
