A POPULAR tipi bar has extended its stay in a York hotel beer garden.
Back in July Thor's tipi bar brought its summer operation, SOL AST, to the gardens at The Principal York next to York railway station and the plan was to shut up shop at the end of the first week in September.
But now the bar, which trades from 11.30am to 11pm every day, will be here until Sunday, September 20.
Organiser Maria Farrugia says a ‘socially distant’ layout remains in operation and customers can pre-order and pre-pay using a mobile phone, reducing contact - although walk-ins will also be welcomed -and tables are being kept apart in line with social distancing measures and free hand sanitiser will be offered.
By good fortune, the extension coincides with an improvement in York's weather, with sunshine expected this weekend.