A BOY was taken to hospital and suffered a potential broken nose after he was allegedly attacked by a gang of youths in a York park.
North Yorkshire Police is investigating after the attack on the 11-year-old boy at Hull Road Park near Flaxman Avenue, between 4pm and 4.30pm on September 1.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The victim was punched in the face and throat and thrown to the ground after being approached by a group of 10 to 15 youths in a park.
"He was taken to hospital for a check up and suffered a potential broken nose from the attack, which police believe was unprovoked."
The force said the main suspect, who is a youth, is described as white with a tan, short black spiked hair and is around 5ft tall and medium build. He was wearing a white polo shirt and dark jeans.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has CCTV in the area which may have captured the perpetrators on their way to or from the park to get in touch.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101 with information, select option 2 and ask for 1247. You can also email 001247@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200152908.
Comments are closed on this article.